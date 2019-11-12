West Springfield pub offered free meals on Veterans Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crest Room in West Springfield offered free meals to military service members in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and military personnel had the opportunity to enjoy a free meal in recognition of their service. 22News spoke to guests at the event who said that they appreciate the kind gestures of others when recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It makes me feel terrific as a vet being recognized, did my time from 63 to 67, during the Vietnam crisis and people like this who give free meals are excellent,” said Arman Normandin of Southwick.

Andrew Dewinkleer added, “I think it’s a great way to not only recognize the people that have served but also the people that are currently giving and the people that are active duty.”