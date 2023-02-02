WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The West Springfield Public Library is welcoming members of the public who may need a place to warm up over the next two days.

The Library is located at 200 Park Street and will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9am-5pm.

The National Weather Service is warning that the negative 30 degree wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and strong northwest winds of 24 to 29 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph in some areas, could occur Friday afternoon and evening.