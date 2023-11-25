WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular tree festival and fundraiser has returned to West Springfield this weekend.

The annual Yuletree Jubilee at the West Springfield Public Library is hosted by the Red Thread Network, a non-profit that promotes local artists. The Festival opened at the library on Friday with a variety of trees and gifts to be raffled off with all proceeds supporting the organization.

Two local residents, Norma and Dan Coogan from Feeding Hills told 22News about why they came out to the jubilee.

“They did a beautiful job decorating the trees beyond belief,” said Dan.

Norma added, “And the people that donated are so creative and it’s just fun to come out and see the different designs of the trees and what a great job that all these companies and restaurants had done to put these trees together,”

The winners of each tree will be drawn next Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.