West Springfield Public Library offering additional services

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Public Library is offering additional services during the pandemic.

The library has updated its hours for curbside pickup and in-building appointments.
Curbside pickup will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

You may also schedule a visit to browse, use a computer, print, copy, scan, or fax on Tuesdays and Thursdays during 50-minute blocks. The library also serves as an early voting location right now for the general election.

West Springfield library director, Antonia Golinski-Foisy told 22News, “We are also an early voting center, so it began on October 17, which was a Saturday and will go through to October 30, so there will be two sets of Saturday’s this past weekend Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. during the
week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. and then the last Saturday it will be 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.”

These changes are aimed at providing more service while prioritizing health and safety.

