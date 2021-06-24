West Springfield public pool to open with constraints due to lack of lifeguards

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public pool will be opening this weekend in West Springfield but the shortage of lifeguards has made it more difficult to open all public pools in the city this year.

Due to the staffing shortage, hours may vary week to week at each pool until more lifeguards are trained. Currently, there is enough staff to open one pool in the city daily from June 27 to August 15.

Alice Corson Pool at 373 Main Street will be open from 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. beginning Sunday, June 27 to Sunday, July 11. However, the opening of Memorial Pool at 51 Smyrna Street will be delayed until further notice.

Pools will be open to all West Springfield residents free of charge, a valid ID will be needed to enter. Non-residents are allowed to use the pools but for a fee.

The West Springfield Parks and Recreation will provide updates on when more hours of operations will be available for the public pools.