WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Mike Finn presented a $100,000 check to the town of West Springfield. The funds will help rehabilitate the middle school baseball field where the West Springfield High School baseball team plays.

Many families and students were present for this community event and to celebrate Senior night. 22News spoke to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt about how these funds will be used.

“To get that money to put it back in the field, fix the infield and smooth it off for them,” Mayor Reichelt said. “We’re very thankful he was able to do that for us. We love our fields. They’ve come a long way since we did central maintenance and it’s great to see our student athletes play on it. And it’s great to be here at senior night and celebrate with them.”

The field is the premiere field for the West Springfield High School baseball team who will be going to playoffs in their division.