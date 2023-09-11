WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in West Springfield stopped to remember the victims of 9-11 on Monday.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on 9/11, one of them being Melissa Harrington-Hughes of West Springfield.

Harrington was 31 years old on September 11th, 2001, and on a business trip in New York. She was inside the north tower when the plane hit. Her father Bob Monday morning, laying a wreath at the eternal flame that forever burns in her memory on the Town Green, gently touching the plaque with his daughter’s name.

Her best friend says this day never gets easier.

“I think of Melissa every day. I’m thankful for what she really reminds me of each day. From the moment we became friends, the way she lived her life, how humble she was,” said Lisa Pellegrini, Melissa’s friend.

Inside West Springfield Town Hall Monday morning was a ceremony attended by dozens of firefighters, police officers, veterans, and others, with the message “Never Forget”.