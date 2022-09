WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Water restrictions for the Town of West Springfield will end on Friday, September 30.

The town sent notices to residents advising that because of improved drought conditions they are lifting the water restriction that was in place over the summer.

Residents are still asked to remain mindful of water conservation and reduce the use of water for non-essential purposes.

More information on the drought status in Massachusetts can be found using this link.