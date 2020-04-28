West Springfield resident gets special 13th birthday parade

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For Siobhan Ginty who turned 13-years-old on Monday, the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t disrupt her celebration.

Friends and family came out in droves while keeping their 6-foot distance by staying in their cars. Honking horns and sirens from police cruisers rolled past the Ginty household in West Springfield.

Donna Ginty told 22News that they were so grateful for the special birthday parade from friends, “Everyone’s been wonderful, we’ve been doing this for a lot of our friends and were just so happy and grateful that everyone came out to make our day a little bit brighter.”

Everyone at 22News wishes Siobhan a happy birthday.