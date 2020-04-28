Breaking News
Belchertown man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Leverett

West Springfield resident gets special 13th birthday parade

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For Siobhan Ginty who turned 13-years-old on Monday, the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t disrupt her celebration.

Friends and family came out in droves while keeping their 6-foot distance by staying in their cars. Honking horns and sirens from police cruisers rolled past the Ginty household in West Springfield.

Donna Ginty told 22News that they were so grateful for the special birthday parade from friends, “Everyone’s been wonderful, we’ve been doing this for a lot of our friends and were just so happy and grateful that everyone came out to make our day a little bit brighter.”

Everyone at 22News wishes Siobhan a happy birthday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today