West Springfield resident who lost everything in fire being assisted by teammates

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the residents who lost everything in a fire at a condo complex is getting help from his teammates.

Eric Velez is a long-time player in the Valley Wheel Baseball League in Springfield. His teammates donated more than $2,000 to Velez. Other teams in the 30 and over league are helping too.

22News spoke with the league’s commissioner Wednesday night.

“A lot of guys had money that was going to roll over to the coming seasons, but a lot of guys just donated their league fees so we were able to put some money in Eric’s hand really quick on Saturday which we thought was really important,” said Jim Nason, commissioner of the Valley Wheel Baseball League.

The cause of the fire on Lina Lane is still under investigation.

Velez and his family weren’t hurt in the fire, but they had to leave their apartment with nothing but the clothes on their backs.