Local residents celebrate National Donut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was National Donut Day!

Donut Dip in West Springfield has been a top donut destination since the 50s. They make all of their donuts by hand, the same way they did when they first opened.

While the shop is always busy on Fridays, as people fill up on donuts before the weekend, owner Paul Shields said this Friday was particularly busy.

“National Donut Day is definitely a shot in the arm for us,” Shields said. “We were busy all morning, good afternoon. This is a strong region for donuts. For a lot of people, it’s a staple.”

Donut Dip is open until 11:45 p.m.