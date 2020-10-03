West Springfield parents pushing to reopen schools

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of West Springfield parents are taking action to get their children back into schools.

The group called “West Springfield Parents of Reopening Schools” has started a citizens initiative, which could force a special election in the city and the goal of schools fully re-opening.

The town is one of 16 other school districts that the state is pushing to get students back inside the classroom in some form because it’s been considered a lower risk community.

Organizer of the group, Tony Sorcinelli, told 22News, “I am in full support and the petition is asking for a full return to school unless something changes. We are actually asking to adopt the recommendations of the state.”

West Springfield School Committee has a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a new re-opening plan.