WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received multiple calls from residents about a CSX train idling in West Springfield.

The train has allegedly been idling on the tracks near Front Street since Friday. 22News has contacted CSX and they responded about idling trains but did not mention why or when the train in West Springfield would be moving.

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor in communities where we operate and we work to reduce idling locomotive engines when possible. For safety reasons, it is sometimes necessary to keep a locomotive engine running to ensure the efficient movement of trains or to help them remain securely parked. Safety is our highest priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing nearby residents,” said a Spokesperson for CSX.

This comes ahead of the expected tens of thousands of railroad workers prepared to walk off the job by the end of the week. Some railroads have already started to cut back on shipments ahead of Friday’s strike deadline.

The Biden Administration says they are coming up with a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to keep the most crucial goods moving.