West Springfield restaurant and bar raising money for breast cancer awareness

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recently renovated Crest Room is putting its new space to good use with two breast cancer fundraising days.

Wednesday night was the first of two evenings the West Springfield restaurant and bar will donate 15 percent of its sales to Rays of Hope for Breast Cancer Awareness. On top of its sales donations, the Crest Room is also selling custom t-shirts, made by Andre’s West Side Sport Shop.

All t-shirt sales will go to Rays of Hope. New management at the Crest Room thought this was the best way to give back to its generous community.

“We felt it was important to really give back to the community,” said Philip Roberts, general manager at Crest Room. “Rays of Hope is a great organization, they do a lot of great work in the community.”

Next Wednesday, October 30, the Crest Room will run the same fundraiser.