WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Polish-American immigrant raised near the border with Ukraine is asking her customers to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Barbara Lewko, owner of Sunnyside Up Breakfast and Lunch in West Springfield, urges the public to fill a collection box inside the restaurant to benefit the victims in war torn Ukraine.

“I feel like I need to do something. We are part of the area bordering Ukraine, all the refugees are going to that part. And I know what they have to go through, those mothers and kids,” said Lewko.

Being a recent new mom herself, Lewko is also donating diapers to Ukrainian women who have recently given birth.