West Springfield restaurant treat first responders to daily meals during virus outbreak

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storrowton Tavern is providing meals at The Big E Fairgrounds testing site to first responders including grocery store workers, and tow truck drivers.

The chef and owner of the restaurant prepare between 35 and 55 sandwiches daily for first responders, as well as hot coffee every morning.

Co-owner, Donald Calvanese, told 22News that they wanted to help first responders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re here to serve people and we’re like everyone else, we take it day by day,” said Calvanese. “We’re staying open, we’re here, and we just want to help anybody who needs anything. Come to us, our staff, we try to help them and stay positive.”

Storrowton Tavern prepared 330 meals for testing site workers during the Easter holiday, and plans are in the works for a Mother’s Day menu next month.