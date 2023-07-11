WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Connecticut RiverWalk and Bikeway, accessible from 757 Riverdale St and the intersection of Wayside Avenue and Ashley Avenue, will be closed until further notice.

Photo courtesy of the Town of West Springfield.

The recent heavy rainfall over the weekend has caused the river level to rise above normal, leading to the closure of these areas for public safety. The gate to the RiverWalk and Bikeway will remain closed until the path is deemed safe for public use again. Officials are closely monitoring the river levels and will reopen the area as soon as conditions permit.

Residents and visitors are advised to refrain from accessing the RiverWalk and Bikeway during the closure period. The closure is in place to ensure the safety of individuals, as high water levels can pose risks and hazards.

For any inquiries or concerns, the public can contact the Mayor’s Office at 413-363-3041.