West Springfield School Committee finalizing back-to-school plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield School Committee is working to finalize a plan for the upcoming school year.

Tuesday night, they held a meeting where the West Springfield Health Department presented current COVID-19 data as well as vaccination data. No plan was voted on at the meeting. However, it did allow the school committee to hear from parents and learn what they want to see happen in schools.

“One or the other I mean if you’re not going to vaccinate then wear the masks,” said Todd Shepard, a parent.

Another parent, Diana Coyne, said, “We are all in this together, so I hope the decision is made to take into account the safety of everyone and mask up.”

West Springfield School Committee will be voting and finalizing the district’s back-to-school plans next Tuesday the 24.