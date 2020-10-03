West Springfield school committee scheduled to vote on return to in-person classes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The West Springfield school committee will meet Tuesday, October 6, to discuss and potentially vote on moving up the phased return to in-person instruction at West Springfield public schools.

According to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, the planned vote for hybrid learning was originally scheduled for October 26. But due to COVID-19 regional data during the opening weeks of school looking positive, the committee will start discussions earlier.

“Across the state things seem to be going well, though there is concern of the uptick in cases as we approach flu season,” said Reichelt. “We are making final preparations for the return of in-person instruction.”

If you have questions, comments, or concerns you are asked to email mayor@tows.org.

