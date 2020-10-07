West Springfield School Committee votes to bring students back under hybrid model

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The West Springfield School Committee voted Tuesday evening to bring students back to schools under a hybrid model within the next few weeks.

The big takeaway from the vote is that in-person learning will begin sooner than the originally planned date. Students aged preschool to 2nd grade will be returning under a hybrid model first while 6th to 12th graders will return last in the middle of November.

After pressure from the state last week to reopen due to low COVID-19 numbers, the West Springfield School Committee voted 6 to 1 to allow students back in the classroom under a hybrid model. Not much changed from the school district’s original plan, dates were just moved up.

Photo: Town of West Springfield

Preschool through 2nd grade will return to the classroom first, then two weeks later, grades 3rd through 5th, then 6th through 12. Superintendent Tim Connor said remote learning has been successful for older students but not the younger students.

“Four and 5-year-old 6 and 7-year old’s are going to struggle with not only some of the technology but also holding onto their engagement for such a long period of time,” Connor said.

Students will split up into cohorts, the school with try to keep siblings going to school on the same days to make it easier for families. West Springfield is trying to have just two cohorts, but that will all depend on the number of students returning to in-person learning.

Parents will still have the options for full remote learning. There are still a number of questions surrounding back to school like busing, drop off and pick up, and lunches.

There is a meeting with town officials set for Wednesday to work out some of those details.