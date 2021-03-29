West Springfield schools prepare for in-person learning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Public Schools grades 6 through 12 will return to the classroom full-time on April 12.

This is, in addition to, grades kindergarten through 5th returning to in-person learning full time on April 5.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that the school district tried to bring all students back on the same day, but the high school’s classrooms and cafeteria had to be reworked to meet state distancing guidelines.

Plus other safety features were added to the school.

“We got tents and once the tents were set up they could eat lunch outside and have more space outside and all that good stuff,” said Mayor Reichelt.

Parents of children in any grade still have the option to keep their child remote if they do not want them returning to the classroom full time.