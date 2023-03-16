WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield seniors were honored Thursday by the presence of Mayor William Reichelt at the annual Council On Aging St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon.

The Mayor went from table to table celebrating the occasion of the season of green. Members of the town council, police, and fire, along the West Springfield’s Colleen and her Court added to this special day.

Senior Center regulars came away with a special feeling of belonging. “It’s great, everybody here is so wonderful, wonderful people,” said Audrie Hastings of West Springfield.

West Springfield senior citizens enjoying a sense of community A St. Patrick’s event for which western Massachusetts is so well known at this time of the year.