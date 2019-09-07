West Springfield Senior Center holds File of Life Expo

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saving your life could come down to just a few minutes, and when this happens, it’s vital EMT’s know your health history and the medications you take instantly.

Senior citizens at the West Springfield Senior Center Friday provided information during the File of Life Expo event that could one day save their life when being taken to the hospital.

This includes data describing their medical condition along with the medications they’re taking.

West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty told 22News how this helps citizens get the right treatment.

“Especially when you’re looking at medication dosages and then they can pass that on to the doctors at the hospital, so they get the necessary treatment that they need,” Flaherty told 22News.

After filling out the File of Life Card, the senior citizens are asked to attach them to their refrigerator door so if they’re ever needed they’re easy to access.