WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a free memory screening at the West Springfield Senior Center on Monday.

The Atrium at Cardinal Drive, a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community, and Orchard Valley at Wilbraham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, will be hosting a memory screening in West Springfield on Monday.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia affect around 350,000 people in Massachusetts and the numbers continue to grow, according to a news release sent to 22News from Benchmark Senior Living.

Memory screenings are for anyone that is concerned about memory loss or is experiencing symptoms of dementia or for anyone that believes they are at risk due to family history. The screenings provide a safe and simple face-to-face way to check your memory, language, intellectual functions, and other thinking skills using a series of questions and tasks.

Screenings can determine if they should consult with a medical provider to identify what is causing the memory loss. If dementia is the cause, an early diagnosis can help individuals and their family members learn about the disease, set expectations, and plan for the future.

“Like any disease, early detection is key,” said Cheryl Moran, executive director of The Atrium. “Over the past 25-plus years, we’ve seen that people and families affected by dementia often delay planning, which makes for a much more challenging situation later. By offering this to the community, we want to help ease the burden.”

There is a screening being held on Monday at the West Springfield Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you can not make it on Monday, there will be other screenings offered on the following dates and times:

Agawam Senior Center: Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Palmer Senior Center: Wednesday, May 31, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone that is interested in attending the screenings can contact the senior center hosting the event: