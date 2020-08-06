West Springfield Senior Center members, staff reunite after months apart due to coronavirus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The social distancing between the West Springfield Senior Center and its many members was briefly and happily interrupted Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of members were greeted by Mayor William Reichelt and Senior Center Executive Director Laurie Cassidy and her staff.

“We’re also giving them ice cream. It’s a chance to showcase our love, we send our love to send to our center,” Cassidy said.

“I feel bad that every day at the center to be away for that long,” Mayor Reichelt added.

The visiting seniors told 22News they were grateful for the opportunity to see the staff, even for a few moments.

“It means everything to me, I’ve been coming here for 18 years and I’ve been helping out here, I’ll tell you I miss it greatly,” member Joseph Doucette expressed.

The Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Holyoke sponsored Thursday’s gathering. Each person living for the day when COVID-19 will no longer keep them apart.