West Springfield senior center “stuffs the bus” for local pantry

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took just one week for West Springfield seniors to donate hundreds of pounds of food to the local food pantry.

Personnel at the Parish Cupboard food pantry were overwhelmed by the hundreds of pounds of food delivered by the West Springfield Senior Center shuttle bus Tuesday morning.

The senior center and its members launched their Stuff the Bus food drive just one week ago Monday.

“This is spectacular, this is the time of year when donations tend to drop a little, beginning of school, other things, so when the senior center steps forward and says would you like to do a stuff the bus, we were thrilled and the response is phenomenal,” said Martha Tighe, executive director at Parish Cupboard.

The food donors met the need with their gifts of dry goods, condiments, pasta, and jars of jelly for the Parish Cupboard clients.

“Couldn’t believe it, they have been so generous to us,” said Lorraine Craven, an outreach coordinator at the organization. “The senior center really outdid itself this time.”

Many seniors will benefit from the generous gesture.

The Parish Cupboard helps as many as 100 older West Springfield residents put food on the table every month.