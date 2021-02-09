West Springfield seniors can register to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Senior Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield has vaccinated many seniors who have limited access to computers or were unable to register through the state’s online system according to the Mayor’s Outreach Coordinator Carly Camossi.

Now that Phase Two has started, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has allocated 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Town of West Springfield offering it to residents aged 75 and over.

This includes vaccination clinics at the Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’ve received very positive feedback about the COVID vaccine call center established here at the Senior Center. We’ve taken in over 1,000 calls and are achieving our goal of enabling individuals in Step One of Phase Two to register for a vaccine without the need for internet access. During booking calls, residents have the time to ask questions about the process and even arrange transportation through the Council on Aging van to get their vaccine,” said Sarah Long, Director of the Council on Aging.

Residents can call the Senior Center and leave a message with their name and phone number, they will call them back and ask some questions to be put on the waiting list.

“I personally feel very privileged to be making their first appointments. The amount of gratitude they allude to makes me feel so helpful in a time like this. I feel like Santa for my clients,” said Aging Outreach Specialist, Kristen Buoniconti.

West Springfield seniors can register by calling the Senior Center at (413) 263-3264.