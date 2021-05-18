West Springfield solar saves town electricity usage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two solar fields have saved the Town of West Springfield more than $700,000 in energy costs since 2015.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mayor William Reichelt, West Springfield has an agreement that allow it to offset its electricity usage by energy generated from solar facilities in the nearby towns of Montague and Southwick through its solar net metering arrangements with Kearsarge Energy.

Savings through net metering allows West Springfield to generate its own energy sources to offset the electricity that it uses from the grid supplied by Eversource.

“In addition to the obvious economic benefit to the Town, our utilization of solar energy also supports our commitment to sustainability by moving away from energy sources that negatively impact the environment,” said Reichelt. “I am thrilled that the Central Maintenance Department has been able to grow this program over the years to a point where we have maximized our savings to the taxpayers.”

The first year, in 2015, solar energy produced $74,573 in savings from the Southwick field. In 2018, the Montague field was added and the town maximized its solar net metering capacity. Between the two projects, West Springfield has seen savings of $752,638 in energy costs since 2015.