West Springfield Special Olympics Unified Sports Basketball team concludes season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local basketball league is celebrating the end of their season.

West Springfield and Palmer’s Special Olympics Unified Sports basketball teams closed out their seasons at West Springfield High School.

Unified Sports is an inclusive program that combines individuals with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams.

The league is recognized by the MIAA and every athlete is given a varsity letter at the end of the season.

Mark Minnucci, Director of Special Services at West Springfield High School, told 22News, “Every parents wants to see their student participate in things, to be part of the community, part of the school and this is a way they can do that.”

In addition to basketball, West Springfield is creating a unified team for track and other sports.