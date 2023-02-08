WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St . Patrick’s Day is about 5 weeks away and a Hampden County town is getting ready for its festivities next month.

The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosted a celebrity bartending event this evening at the Irish House and Restaurant and Trinity Pub. The money raised will benefit the committee, which helps promote the history and Irish culture. Guests were able to meet with this year’s West Springfield colleen and court, along with meeting a few celebrities like Fire Chief Bill Flaherty.

Karen Demers, the president of the West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee told 22News, “This is the holy season, the high season for us and Irish people. We look forward to celebrating with all the people that want to celebrate the Irish season and coming to the ICC is one of the biggest places to do that with people.”

West Springfield will be featured in the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, which is set for Sunday, March 19.