West Springfield students to begin school remotely this fall

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the West Springfield School Committee unanimously voted Monday night to allow students to begin school remotely this fall.

The decision for students to begin remotely was proposed by public schools superintendent, who recommended for a phased return, pictured below.

Mayor William Reichelt said there are a lot more details that need to be worked out in this plan before students can start in September.

22News will follow this and bring you any updates as we learn more.