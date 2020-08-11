West Springfield students to begin school remotely this fall

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the West Springfield School Committee unanimously voted Monday night to allow students to begin school remotely this fall. 

The decision for students to begin remotely was proposed by public schools superintendent, who recommended for a phased return, pictured below. 

Mayor William Reichelt said there are a lot more details that need to be worked out in this plan before students can start in September. 

22News will follow this and bring you any updates as we learn more. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today