West Springfield Superintendent hopeful teachers being vaccinated will bring students back to the classroom

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers and staff found out Wednesday that they can get their vaccinations starting next Thursday.

22News spoke with the West Springfield Superintendent and he said they’re working to coordinate with all the departments as they prepare to get vaccinated.

This next stage is going to include nearly everyone who would be in the school buildings. Teachers and staff for grades K-12 will be eligible starting March 11, along with child care services.

Superintendent Tim Connor said that he was ecstatic to hear the news because it could mean more students can come back to the classroom. However, he has an idea to make the process even faster.

“Our hope is that the Governor will let us give the shot to our teachers and staff so that we could do it in a most efficient way. We’re already set up the way to be able to do it. And I think if we can get that done, it would really help speed up things,” said Connor.

Statewide, about 400,000 educators will be eligible to be vaccinated starting next week.

It’s important to note that these vaccines will not be available to students in this stage.