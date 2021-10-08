West Springfield tavern limiting business hours due to staffing shortage

Storrowton Tavern will have Cheeseburg Chowder at the Storrowton Soup Shack and Fried Oysters on the menu at the Tavern and Terrace. Find them on the Avenue of States and inside Storrowton Village. (The Big E)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staffing issues has caused one local popular restaurant to temporarily change its hours of operations.

Starting next Tuesday, the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House located on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield will close for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. The family-owned business said the decision was made due to the continued struggle to hire staff.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Calvanese family said. “As soon as the ‘new normal’ is set and people get back to work, we will reopen on Tuesdays for our guests.”

Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House’s new hours are:

Wednesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant said it will honor all functions booked on Tuesdays.