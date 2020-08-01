West Springfield teacher diagnosed with MS giving back to community

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield teacher who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is finding ways to give back to the MS community.

Lindsy Canuel of Chicopee has created art in fundraising efforts to support the National MS Society. The special education teacher has painted bird houses, canvases, garden decorative stones and door signs, and has been selling them in hopes to raise money towards the organization.

Canuel told 22News that ever since her diagnosis, she is so grateful for all of the help she has received from the MS society.

“Sometimes we just need to take a step back and just focus on the simple things and for me that is art and being creative,” said Canuel. “It’s just a lifeline for me at this point.”

Canuel will be holding another fundraiser tomorrow and will be planning for more dates in August. All proceeds will be donated in September.

To learn when and where the art fundraisers will be held, including for August 1, viewers can email Lindsy Canuel at lindsycanuel@gmail.com.