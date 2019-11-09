West Springfield teen killed in car crash identified

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The teen who was killed in a car crash Thursday night in West Springfield has been identified.

West Springfield high school student killed in crash remembered at football game

West Springfield Police told 22News, the 17-year-old teenager has been identified as Kyle Thibodeau, a West Springfield High School senior.

West Springfield’s Superintendent sent out a letter to parents and the school community stating:

“Conselours are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. WSHS and WSMS have a Crisis Intervention Team made of professionals trained to help the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.” Michael J. Richard

Kyle crashed in the area of 232 Sibley Avenue around 9:08 p.m on Thursday. The West Springfield Traffic Bureau and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are looking into what led up to the crash.

Superintendent Michael J. Richard’s full letter to parents can be found here.