It’s the third and final day of Hooplandia tournaments, and winners from Saturday’s tournaments will be heading to the Basketball Hall of Fame for the division championships game.

The game will start at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to go on until 3:00 p.m. Hooplandia kicked off the weekend by opening up the courts to the community on Friday, giving people a chance to participate in 3-point contests and skill challenges.

Saturday the tournaments began, and thousands of people were able to play on more than 30 courts throughout the day. There were also performances and the winners were announced. On Sunday, the winners will be able to showcase their skills once again for the championship game.

The Hooplandia schedule says check-in will not be open today, and gates will close one hour after the winners of the championship are announced.