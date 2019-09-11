West Springfield to hold ceremony in memory of town native killed on 9/11

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield will hold their annual ceremony Wednesday in memory of Melissa Harrington-Hughes, a town native killed on 9/11.

In Greenfield, members of the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments are holding a step challenge where police and firefighters in full uniform will climb 110 flights on the Stairmaster at Planet Fitness.

All the money raised will go to a 9/11 fund.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan will be joining families of victims from the city who died in the attacks for wreath-laying at the 9/11 Monument.

East Longmeadow will hold its 18th annual candlelight vigil to honor the victims of 9/11 will be held.