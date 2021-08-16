West Springfield to hold public meeting on COVID-19 protocols for students

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents in West Springfield will have a chance to voice their questions and concerns as the city’s school committee considers masks for students.

Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at town hall, public health officials will give an update on the city’s COVID-19 situation as they prepare for a new school year.

Mayor William Reichelt told 22News that a rise of COVID-19 cases in the state and the Delta variant affecting those unvaccinated, especially younger children, are reasons they are considering having students mask up.

“The goal of what we are going to do is to keep kids in school,” said Mayor Reichelt. “Keep them open, and to make sure if quarantine does happen, that it’s as small as possible.”

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at West Springfield Town Hall and a vote on masks in schools will be made next week. Governor Charlie Baker earlier Tuesday said he will not put into place a statewide mask mandate.