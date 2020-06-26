West Springfield to keep pools closed this summer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pools in West Springfield will remain closed this summer due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, town officials announced on Friday.
The Department of Park and Recreation said it has been faced with challenges concerning summer programming as Covid-19 continues to evolve and change the everyday lives of residents.
As a result, town pools including the Alice Corson Pool (Main Street Pool) and Memorial Pool will be kept closed throughout the summer citing that the town is unable to meet minimum requirements issued by state and public health officials in order to open.
The Park and Recreation administrative team has been working with the aquatics staff over the past few weeks to determine a viable plan that would allow us to open the pools while implementing all of the social distancing guidelines and ensure patron safety.
We are saddened that we are not able to meet such a town tradition but the safety of our families and staff must be the priority. Stay the course, stay healthy, and stay calm, we will be back next summer better than ever.The Town of West Springfield