West Springfield to keep pools closed this summer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pools in West Springfield will remain closed this summer due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, town officials announced on Friday.

The Department of Park and Recreation said it has been faced with challenges concerning summer programming as Covid-19 continues to evolve and change the everyday lives of residents.

As a result, town pools including the Alice Corson Pool (Main Street Pool) and Memorial Pool will be kept closed throughout the summer citing that the town is unable to meet minimum requirements issued by state and public health officials in order to open.