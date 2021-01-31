West Springfield to open first vaccination site Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield will be opening its first vaccination site at the senior center Tuesday. Residents can sign up on the town’s website, but there are many other vaccination sites opening up besides just the one here.

Nurses will be administering the moderna vaccine at the senior center, and since they are only getting 100 doses a week, residents are being encouraged to make appointments at other sites as well. There’s also a clinic opening up at Amherst regional high school, and mercy medical center.

Donna & Frank Horrigan of West Springfield told 22News, “F:I think we have a couple high school graduations coming up this summer. D:We’re really hoping they don’t happen on the same weekend because one will be in Exeter and one will be in Florida, so that could cause a few problems”

And an important reminder here: if you get your first dose at one site, you will have to go back to that same location for your second dose.

The inclement weather also could make things challenging for their first day Tuesday, but as of now the town is still planning to begin that day.