West Springfield town common gazebo gets new look

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gazebo on the West Springfield town common has a new look after the completion of a restoration project on Wednesday.

In an email to 22News, the director of marketing at Vista Home Improvement, Alex Marano, shared before and after photos of the project.



Photo: Vista Home Improvement

The city’s Department of Veteran Services teamed up with Vista Home Improvement to fix the bandstand after noticing the structure needed some repairs since the Veterans Day parade last fall.

On Tuesday, they have the gazebo a new paint job and roof.

The executive director of the veteran services told 22News he hopes the bandstand will get more use in the future.