FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Town Council approved the retail sale of recreational marijuana with a vote of 6 to 3 Monday night.

Reichelt submitted a legislative package to the town council earlier this year that included a two-part proposal regarding cannabis. Reichelt’s proposal looked to lift the town-wide ban on retail marijuana establishments and allow additional types of retail marijuana facilities to operate in certain areas, including cultivators, retailers, and transporters.

With the town-wide ban lifted, retail marijuana facilities will be able to operate in the town.