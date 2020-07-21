West Springfield Town Council passes Bear Hole Conservation restriction

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bear Hole Conservation in West Springfield will “be protected forever and remain a treasured asset” after the Town Council voted to pass a restriction Monday night, according to the mayor.

Mayor Will Reichelt said the passage of the restriction will provide real protection over all 1,500 acres of the Bear Hole Wilderness, adding that, West Springfield will still own and control the land but Audubon and DCR will work together to make sure the land is never developed or destroyed.

“Plus, they’re paying us $1,000,000 and donating $50,000 to start a trust for the care and maintenance of the property. Why? Because their mission is to preserve and protect wild places, keeping natural habitats intact and available for future generations,” Mayor Reichelt stated.

This vote comes after seven months of collaboration with the Town Council, Audubon, DCR and members of the community.

Mayor Reichelt said he visited Bear Hole before the Town Council meeting Monday night. Video below: