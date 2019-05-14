West Springfield Town Council reviews school department’s 2020 budget

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Town Council members held their annual budget subcommittee meeting Monday night in order to take a closer look at the school department’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

The meeting was a chance for the town council to review the specific requests as well as ask questions about the budget and how the money will be spent.

West Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richard told 22News the budget was created with the intention of meeting the needs of the students.

“It’s a little over a four percent increase and it does request a number of additional staff to try to service an enrollment growth that we’ve seen here in West Springfield over the last number of years,” said Richard.

Additional special education programming and programming for English learners were also included in the proposed budget.

A public budget hearing will be held on May 20th before the town council makes a final vote to approve the budget on June 3.

