West Springfield trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The president of a Massachusetts trucking company is pleading guilty to federal charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcycle riders in New Hampshire.

Dartanyan Gasanov, 35, of West Springfield, is scheduled to plead guilty to falsifying safety records in U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, The Springfield Republican reports.

Gasanov was president of Westfield Transport and his brother, Dunyadar Gasanov, was the now disbanded West Springfield company’s vice president.

The brothers were charged with altering and falsifying company records, including driver logs and other safety records leading up to the deadly crash. Both initially pleaded not guilty.

On June 21, 2019, a company pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with the group of 10 motorcycles on U.S. 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.