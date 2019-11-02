West Springfield Veterans Council hosts 19th annual Veterans Breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Veterans Council got its veterans day celebrations started early Saturday with the 19th annual Veterans Breakfast.

Breakfast was prepared by the Lions Club and was free to all veterans.

Former servicemen and women gathered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a meal featuring fellowship and patriotism.

James Berrelli, President of the West Springfield Veterans Council, told 22News the breakfast is a great day to come together and honor veterans from different wars.

“It’s a great day because people come together and see veterans get honored from different wars,” said Berrelli. “Today we honor Korean and Vietnam and the Iraq war. It’s a great thing.”

Veterans day is just over a week away, coming on Monday, November 11th.