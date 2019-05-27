West Springfield veterans remember fallen service members on Memorial Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In West Springfield, a Memorial Day observance was held at the War Memorial on the Town Common.

Members of the veterans department and VFW Post 6714 were joined by the public to remember the men and women who gave their lives to defend our freedom.

Vietnam Vet Norman Burns told 22News he visited schools this week to teach children the importance of honoring our service members.

“It’s not about war, it’s about remembering the sacrifices of people who made this country great and the children want to know about this stuff and lot of it’s not in the history books today,” said Burns.

Prior to Monday’s ceremony, the West Springfield VFW traveled to each war memorial in town to perform a 21 gun salute.

