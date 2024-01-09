WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a 4 to 2 vote, the West Springfield School Committee has voted to close Mittineague Elementary School.

The committee also voted unanimously to redraw school district lines.

Mayor Will Reichelt issued a statement to 22News, which reads in part, “Deciding to close a school is an extremely difficult and emotional decision for the entire School Committee and community.”

Reichelt adds that following a 2022 feasibility study, the committee decided to move forward with the recommendation to close the school, saying while it is not an unsafe building, it’s too small to function efficiently or equitably as a 21st-century elementary school.

One parent, Erin Placey, expressed her concerns before the committee vote, “What we want to keep is that neighborhood, community feel. We don’t want our kids into school with 700 elementary school students. That is just too big. They learn better in a small environment where they can feel supported, known, and loved.”

Mayor Reichelt will be co-heading a transition committee that will assist the families impacted by this closure.