WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
The fire spread to a nearby home. The fire was put out quick, however. The fire was at 35/37 York Street.
Courtesy of West Springfield Fire
by: Julia Cunningham
