WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one week since the deadly pedestrian accident on Piper Road in West Springfield that killed a 25-year-old woman and her dog.

“There is nothing about Piper Road that is safe… everyone in town knows that this is a speedway,” said resident Joyce Corbett. “… I just lost it… all of us, we’ve been talking and crying because it’s senseless.”

A community shaken by the tragedy, calling for immediate traffic improvements. Corbett, who lives on Piper Road, told 22News speeding is a major issue in her neighborhood.

“I don’t want to see the kids on Mt. Pleasant Avenue run across that road to get to school with 60 mph traffic coming at them,” she said.

Corbett says while the town has done a good job addressing road safety problems elsewhere in the community, it’s time to work on Piper Road.

In addition to the yield sign and cones at the Piper Rd. crosswalk, a new light has also been installed to illuminate the area where residents say is very dark.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt issued a statement to 22News saying improvements are coming. It reads in part:

The Council approved in this year’s Capital Plan funds to design crosswalk improvements and a sidewalk extension at Monastery and Piper. The original idea for improvement included relocating the crosswalk away from the intersection and adding curb extensions with rapid flashing lights… Mayor Will Reichelt, West Springfield

Reichelt added that they are beginning design work on raising the two additional crosswalks between Monastery and Morgan; the first at the high school and the second at Piper Cross. The crosswalks will also have rapid flashing lights.

Mayor Reichelt told 22News that the intersection of Amostown Road and Piper Road will be reconstructed to better align with and increase crosswalk safety. They are currently looking at replacing the intersection with a roundabout.